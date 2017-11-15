Students discover endless opportunities at Pathways 2 Possibilities

What makes Pathways to Possibilities unique is how the exhibits are so interactive. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The Mississippi Coast Convention Center was swarming with young students eager to learn more about possible careers.

From technology to energy, there was something for everyone.

“It taught me a lot,” said Lionel Landry of Gautier Middle School.

Eighth graders from as far as Forrest County participated in P2P this year. Samuel Kihnemen and Alan Blache of Pearl River Central Middle School had their sights set on the engineering section.

“All I know is I want to be an engineer, because in class I like to make a bunch of paper crafts and everything. Often, I get in trouble for it,” said Samuel Kihnemen from Pearl River Central Middle School.

What makes Pathways to Possibilities unique is how interactive the exhibits are. The business partners go all out, with Flight Care even bringing in a helicopter. Students seemed pretty impressed by the flight care nurses.

“I like how can you help people and how they got the things, the tubes to help go down their throats,” said Ndyra Shelly from North Gulfport Middle School.

Pathways 2 Possibilities co-project manager, Karen Sock, says 53,000 students have participated in the event since its inception in 2014.

“Our business partners and professionals spend nine months of the year at no pay to come and put on these interactive hands-on exhibits for these students,” said Sock.

Superintendent of Pascagoula Schools Wayne Rodolfich is a big proponent of the P2P concept.

“Children are no longer content with sitting in a desk and doing worksheets, they want to actually apply what they're learning and there's no better way than to learn by doing,” said Rodolfich.

P2P has expanded to South Carolina, developing a career expo in Myrtle Beach for late October 2018.

