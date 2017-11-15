AMR brings nursing home residents "Home for the Holiday"

Twelve nursing facility residents on the Gulf Coast will enjoy Thanksgiving with loved ones, thanks to a special project from American Medical Response (AMR).

Through the project, titled "Home for the Holiday", AMR will donate six ambulances and six wheelchair van transports on Thanksgiving Day for selected nursing facility patients, to and from their family homes.

Participating nursing homes selected the residents from Harrison and Hancock Counties.

James Carver, EMS Chief for AMR Gulf Coast, reflected on AMR's continued dedication to connecting families for the holidays.

“Anyone who has been away from home on Thanksgiving knows the longing to be with family on that special day. With this project, AMR helps a few seniors to go home for that great tradition," said Carver.

This is the 27th year AMR has conducted the project on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Carver noted, “AMR’s paramedics and EMTs look forward to this project every year.

"Our crews often build personal relationships with nursing facility staffs and their residents, sometimes providing care in situations stressful for all," he said. “'Home for the Holiday'” allows our dispatchers and crews to interact with facility staffs, their residents and the residents’ families in a warm light.”

In Mississippi, the American Medical Response family of companies serves 1.2 million lives. AMR MS Gulf Coast has been providing ambulance services to the citizens of the Coast since 1974. For more information about AMR Mississippi, visit www.amr.net/Miss.

