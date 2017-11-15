Uber headed to Gulfport-Biloxi Int. Airport

Travelers heading to and from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport now have yet another reason to rejoice - Uber.

On Wednesday, the airport authority approved an agreement to allow the ride-sharing service to transport airport passengers.

Lyft, a competing app-based service, was approved in June. The new Uber option will be available to airport passengers on Nov. 16.

“Every day Uber is providing safe, affordable rides and flexible earning opportunities to people in the Gulfport-Biloxi area. We are happy to soon be expanding our operations to include pickups at GPT, and thank airport officials for working with us to make this a possibility,” said Uber Public Affairs Manager Nicholas Juliano.

The pick-up location will be located in the ground transportation lane in front of the terminal.

“Leisure and business travelers are seeking additional ground transportation options to access the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Teckie Hinkebein, Director of Marketing at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. “Uber will be added to the growing list of amenities that enhance the ease and convenience of flying out of Gulfport-Biloxi.”

For more information about the services, or to download the mobile app, visit www.uber.com.

