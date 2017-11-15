WLOX Editorial: Center of Hope needed in South Mississippi

There is a continuing and growing need to deal with the homeless in South Mississippi. The work of so many providing food and temporary shelter is already helping many, but it is not enough.
Now the Salvation Army with the help of BP restoration funds from the state, is taking a much bigger step to deal with the need. The Salvation Army hopes to open the Center of Hope, a 55,000-square-foot facility with 200 beds next year. The Center of Hope is planned not only as a shelter, but also a place to provide job training and other services for those who have fallen on hard times.
We support this project and applaud the State and the Salvation army for taking the lead. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
