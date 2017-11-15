WLOX Editorial: Register to vote in special election

There is a special election coming up December 19 for the State Senate seat in Harrison County vacated by newly Appointed Appeals Court Judge Sean Tindell.

Three people have their names on the ballot. Dan Carr, Joel Carter and Ron Meyers have qualified to seek the office.

If you want a say in how our state government is run and live in that district, then you should vote in that election. Before that, you need to make sure you are registered to vote. You only have a few days to register. The deadline for registration for this election is Monday. November 20.

No matter which candidate you may support, if you are not registered, you won't have a say so in who gets elected. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

