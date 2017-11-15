Iconic White Pillars Restaurant set to open next month

White Pillars is inside Gunston Hall, which was built along Hwy. 90 in 1905. (Photo source: WLOX)

The White Pillars Restaurant in Biloxi is now just weeks away from opening. The iconic restaurant is set to open by mid-December.

Austin Sumrall, a chef from McComb, is bringing a farm to table concept to the new White Pillars. On the menu, you'll find Southern cuisine made from fresh, local, seasonal ingredients. Sumrall says that means available dishes could change daily.

“It’s important to us to support our local farmers and suppliers. Their ingredients are of superior quality, which aligns with all aspects of our restaurant. We want everyone to experience top-notch cuisine and service when they dine at White Pillars,” said Sumrall.

White Pillars is inside Gunston Hall, which was built along Hwy. 90 in 1905.

