MHP trooper killed in 1967 honored with highway marker

MDOT crew installing sign bearing Kenny’s name along the highway in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty 50 years ago will be permanently remembered with a marker on Hwy. 90.

Wednesday morning, family members and fellow troopers honored Master Sgt. William Kenny as a crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation installed a new sign bearing Kenny’s name along the highway in Long Beach.

Kenny was killed in an automobile accident on Dec. 21, 1967.

