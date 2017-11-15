MHP trooper killed in 1967 honored with highway marker - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MHP trooper killed in 1967 honored with highway marker

Wednesday morning, family members and fellow troopers honored Master Sgt. William Kenny. (Photo source: WLOX) Wednesday morning, family members and fellow troopers honored Master Sgt. William Kenny. (Photo source: WLOX)
MDOT crew installing sign bearing Kenny’s name along the highway in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX) MDOT crew installing sign bearing Kenny’s name along the highway in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty 50 years ago will be permanently remembered with a marker on Hwy. 90.

Wednesday morning, family members and fellow troopers honored Master Sgt. William Kenny as a crew from the Mississippi Department of Transportation installed a new sign bearing Kenny’s name along the highway in Long Beach.

Kenny was killed in an automobile accident on Dec. 21, 1967.

