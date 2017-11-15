Former Biloxi School Dist. officer arrested for embezzlement

Paul Cannette is accused of embezzling more than $150,000 from the Mississippi Association of School Resource Officers. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A former Biloxi School District police chief is now accused of embezzling more than $150,000. State Auditor Stacey Pickering said Paul Gordon Cannette was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted on one count of embezzlement.

Pickering reports Cannette embezzled the money from the Mississippi Association of School Resource Officers (MASRO) while serving as president and treasurer of the organization, which violated the by-laws of that organization.

"This is another instance of an individual violating the trust of a community by embezzlement," said Pickering. "This offense is a particularly egregious because the stolen funds should have gone toward providing safety to our schoolchildren. My office will continue the fight to recover misspent and, in this case, stolen money on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers."

He has since resigned from the school district's position and the MASRO positions.

Cannette was issued a demand of $244,819.78, which includes the amount embezzled, interest, and recovery costs.

