Resurrection receiver Patrick Roth making big plays in the passing game

On October 20 Lumberton defeated Resurrection 26-22. The Eagles get a rematch in the Class 1A South State playoffs 7 p.m. Friday at Gautier High School.

Quarterback Blake Porter has a knack of leading the Resurrection offensive attack through the air. He's completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 2,170 yards and 23 touchdowns.

On Friday he'll drop back in the pocket and will let the ball fly. He'll zero in on wide receiver Patrick Roth. The two have combined for 45 completions, 852 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Roth said, "We're friends on and off the field. That help a lot. Sometime I have to look at him and say, Blake throw me the ball. He picks up on it a lot and we have a lot of other receivers that take the attention from one another. So, that helps a lot too."

Porter said, "I've been throwing to him since I was in the second grade. He's great. Caden Hinman too. Tall, a big target. Love throwing to him. He's a hard worker."

Porter has hooked-up with 6-1, 210 pound tight end Cade Hinman for 31 completions and 8 touchdowns. Trey Bradley has hauled-in 43 passes and four touchdowns.

If Resurrection is to advance, the Eagles passing game will play a major role on Friday.

