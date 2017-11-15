Junior wide receiver Brooks Rayburn of Hancock will play a key role against Pearl

The 10 and 2 Hancock Hawks have been flying high all season long under first-year head coach Neil Lollar..

Hancock has developed a high octane passing attack behind quarterback Caleb Garcia. He's completed 62 percent of his pass attempts for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Hawks sprinkle the football all over the football field with quality receivers. Junior wide out Brooks Rayburn has hauled in 27 passes for 641 yards & 10 touchdowns. He's averaged 23.7 yards per catch.

In Friday's 30-27 win over Brandon in the first-round of the Class 6A playoffs, Rayburn grabbed two touchdown passes, including the game winner with 50 seconds remaining in the game and a 41 yard strike in the first half.

The Hawks advance to face 13 and 0 Pearl. The Pirates eliminated St. Martin 55 to 14 last week.



Rayburn said, "I don't doubt our offense or defense. I think we can still pull through. I think we can do the rest if we just do what we do. Beat them, no matter what."

"Brooks was a performer last year for us a sophomore, "said Coach Lollar. "So this year coming in we knew we could utilize him in the passing game and in the course of the year, his role has expanded his role."

Can the Hawks continue their success? Why not. They have overcome the odds all season long.

