2017 Mississippi Bowl will host the NJCAA title game between East MS & Arizona Western

No. 1 ranked East Mississippi (10-1) and No. 2 Arizona Western College will clash on December 3 on the campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for the NJCAA title game in the 2017 Mississippi Bowl set for December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

It's the fourth time in the last five years the nation's best JUCO football teams will meet in the Mississippi Bowl to decide the national championship. It's the fifth time that East Mississippi under head coach Buddy Stephens will play in the Mississippi Bowl. The Lions have won all four previous Mississippi Bowl games. It will be a rematch of the 2009 Mississippi Bowl that was played at Biloxi High School, a game East Mississippi won by the score of 27-24.

Two of the four previous East Mississippi Mississippi Bowl games resulted in the Lions winning the 2013 national title with a dominating 52-32 victory over Georgia Military and East Mississippi defeated Iowa Western 34-17 to claim the 2014 national championship.

Arizona Western (9-0) will be looking for a little revenge after the Matadors dropped the national title to East Mississippi in 2009.

Tickets can be purchased through the game's website, MississippiBowl.com. Adult tickets are $10 and $7 for students. A limited number of chair back tickets in the home grandstand (East Mississippi side) are available for $20.

