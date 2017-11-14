Shuckers to welcome dogs to MGM Park in 2018

The Biloxi Shuckers front office is working on a plan to welcome more dogs to MGM Park for the 2018 season.

"A number of days last season we had 'Bark in the Park,' where fans could bring their dogs to the games," said Shuckers General Manager Chuck Arnold. "We had a great response, and we also had fans say that they wanted to bring their dogs to the park more often. So that's what we're planning to do."

The Shuckers launched season ticket sales for 2018 in the second week of November. Team officials plan to announce a new mini-plan package designed to better accommodate dogs.

Dog owners can soon expect to see gift giveaways that include branded items such as dog bowls, leashes and more.

"This package will allow dog-owners to bring their dogs out to the park every Monday home game, which includes eight Mondays in the 2018 season, and we'll offer a couple of items of Shuckers 'sWAG' for their furry friends."

According to Arnold, the team is currently working on securing a sponsor for the dog days.

For now, the Shuckers are expecting renewed interest in ticket sales within the next few weeks as the holiday season approaches.

The first game of the 2018 season will take place on April 11 at MGM Park, when the Shuckers host the Mississippi Braves.

