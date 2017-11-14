Bank robbery suspect on the run in Waveland

Waveland police are searching for a man they say robbed the Hancock Bank on Hwy 90 Tuesday night. (Photo Source: Waveland Police Dept.)

Waveland police are searching for a man they say robbed the Hancock Bank on Hwy 90 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the man walked into the bank around 5:30pm and handed the teller a note demanding money and warning that he was armed. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money, and police aren't sure if he had a getaway vehicle.

No one was hurt during the robbery. Investigators are still collecting information from the scene and surrounding businesses in search of a lead.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you're asked to call Waveland Police at 228-255-9191. You can give a tip anonymously by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or through their mobile app.

