OS mayor says MS flag will no longer fly at city hall

The City of Ocean Springs will no longer fly the Mississippi state flag outside city hall. That’s according to a Facebook post by Mayor Shea Dobson.

Dobson said in the post he made the decision after speaking with many people who live in the city. Dobson said the “decision is in the best interest of the city to move forward and focus on what makes Ocean Springs great.”

Dobson declined an interview with WLOX News Now, but he did say on the phone, “We wanted to focus on what was good. We wanted to focus on everything good we’re doing in the city. If it was just me, I can take the heat. It was affecting other people.”

Dobson tells us the flag outside Ocean Springs City Hall has already been taken down.

Comments both supporting the mayor and chastising him for the decision have been flying in since Dobson posted the announcement around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

