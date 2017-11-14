West Harrison Hurricane Band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving D - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison Hurricane Band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
West Harrison Hurricane Band getting ready to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo Source: WLOX) West Harrison Hurricane Band getting ready to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The West Harrison High School Hurricane Band is preparing for a big appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

According to the band director, they will be the fourth band in the show's lineup.

Two-hundred members of the Hurricane Band headed to New York on Saturday, Nov. 18. 

The Hurricane Band is 1 of only 10 schools selected to join the iconic holiday event out of hundreds of applicants from across the country. West Harrison will be the first school in the Harrison County District to participate in the Macy's Parade.

Best of luck, Hurricanes! 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly