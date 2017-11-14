West Harrison Hurricane Band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

West Harrison Hurricane Band getting ready to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo Source: WLOX)

The West Harrison High School Hurricane Band is preparing for a big appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

According to the band director, they will be the fourth band in the show's lineup.

Two-hundred members of the Hurricane Band headed to New York on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Hurricane Band is 1 of only 10 schools selected to join the iconic holiday event out of hundreds of applicants from across the country. West Harrison will be the first school in the Harrison County District to participate in the Macy's Parade.

The West Harrison High School Band is preparing to appear in next week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. West Harrison will be just the 4th band ever from Mississippi to appear in the parade. pic.twitter.com/4V8gOTsPuq — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) November 14, 2017

Best of luck, Hurricanes!

