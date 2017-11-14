Naval pioneer the namesake of the Navy's newest destroyer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Naval pioneer the namesake of the Navy's newest destroyer

The next milestone for the DDG 123 will be the christening, which is expected to be sometime in 2018. (Photo source: WLOX) The next milestone for the DDG 123 will be the christening, which is expected to be sometime in 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The Navy's next great ship began its life Tuesday at Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula. The Navy is naming the ship for a woman with a great place in Naval history. 

It starts with a welder permanently etching the ship's sponsor’s initials onto this metal plate, authenticating the keel for the Arleigh Burke class destroyer Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).

"This is extremely exciting and a bit overwhelming," said one of the ship's sponsors, Pickett Wilson. 

It's a ship that emanates girl power. Three women are the ship's sponsors; Pickett Wilson, Virginia Munford, and Louisa Dixon. The vessel's namesake is the first woman to receive the Navy Cross.

"I didn't know about Lenah Higbee until I read the bio," said Dixon. 

And you probably haven't either.

Higbee joined the Navy in 1908 as a part of the newly-established Navy Nurse Corps, also known as The Sacred Twenty. Higbee served as superintendent of the corps during World War I. 

"The opportunities for her were so limited in the Navy, but boy she made the best of it," Wilson said. 

So, it was fitting to name the 34th Arleigh Burke class destroyer built by Ingalls in honor of the pioneer. 

"I think it's wonderful they named this ship for this distinguished woman," said Munford.

The request to serve as sponsors came as a surprise to the trio.

"It's really the honor of my lifetime. I'm just so absolutely thrilled," Wilson said.

"It makes me appreciate the work of all these people at the shipyard who are getting down in the hull of ships, making sure it’s safe and secure and strong for our servicemen and women," Munford said.

The women say they'll be there through each major milestone as Ingalls builds this vessel to be the Navy's next great ship. 

The next milestone for the DDG 123 will be the christening, which is expected to be sometime in 2018. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly