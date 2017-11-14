Roost Hotel receives national honor

The national spotlight is once again shining on a coast business.

It's where the old south meets a touch of modernism.

That's the feeling Ted Condrey and his co-owners worked hard to invoke when they designed the Roost Boutique Hotel in Ocean Springs.

The unique lodging spot near downtown Ocean Springs was just named the most beautiful hotel in Mississippi by Architectural Digest.

Condrey says the honor shows that their hope of showcasing the hotel's beautiful surroundings has paid off.

"One of our main focuses was to compliment that, and allow that to be seen," said Condrey, "We used a lot of earth tones and natural wood products. You'll see it when you go through the rooms. The rooms are highlighted with wood that came from the original structure."

The original structure of the hotel was built in the 1890s.

Condrey and his team took what elements they could save and included them when building the expansion that added space for three more rooms, a covered common deck and a restaurant.

Being placed on a national list is the kind of exposure that gives Condrey a good feeling about the future.

"Our goal is just to showcase Mississippi properly, and make sure people know it's a great state to live in and a great state to visit," he said.

The Roost opened in April of 2016 and features six unique rooms. The owners are planning an expansion the upcoming years.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.