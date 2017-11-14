Hancock Co. man, 54, reported missing

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who was last seen Nov. 8.

Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said 54-year-old Philip Whitaker was last seen after picking up a prescription from Love’s Pharmacy in Harrison County. Grannan said the last place Whitaker used his cellphone was at the pharmacy.

Whitaker is 6-foot-4, weighs around 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Grannan said he was driving a maroon Toyota van.

If you have any information on Whitaker’s whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 228-466-6910 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.