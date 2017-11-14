Convicted sex offender headed back to prison for crimes against kids

On the day he was set to go to trial, George Joseph Ramp, Jr. decided to plead guilty to charges of Touching a Child and Exploitation of a Child. (Photo source: Harrison Co. DA's Office)

George Joseph Ramp, Jr. will be 86 the next time he can call himself a free man. On the day he was set to go to trial, the Harrison County man decided to plead guilty to charges of Touching a Child and Exploitation of a Child.

The investigation into Ramp began by chance in October 2015 when he was selling electronic equipment in a Saucier parking lot. Two Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to talk to him, and check out the equipment. While they were talking, Ramp allowed them to look at one of the device's SD card. The deputies immediately saw what they believed to be child pornography and called investigators.

Over the course of the next two weeks, Investigator Jason Walker obtained search warrants for each device and began searching for more images of child pornography. During his investigation, Walker found more than 4,000 images of child pornography.

In addition, Walker was able to identify three victims, all under the age of six, who live on the Gulf Coast.

"Were it not for the good work of our Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, these children might have suffered further abuse," Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith said.

And it's not the first time he's acted. Ramp previously served 10 years day for day for a 2003 conviction for Touching of a Child.

"Within two years of being released from prison, he had already found and sexually abused three victims," said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case against Ramp.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Bourgeois sentenced Ramp to 45 years in prison. Ramp quickly asked the judge to suspend at least part of the sentence, and the judge just as quickly refused.

"You were a friend to these children and took advantage of that situation to indulge your sexual desires and to exploit defenseless children," said Judge Bourgeois.

The 41-year-old will have to serve all 45 years due to the nature of the charge being a sex offense.

