3 charged in connection to stabbing outside Biloxi casino

The man accused in a stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino last Friday has been arrested in Louisville, MS, along with his girlfriend, according to officials with the Biloxi Police Department.

Investigator Kris Hines said U.S. Marshals arrested Hallis Wayne Russ Jr. on a warrant for aggravated assault Tuesday. His alleged girlfriend, Brandi Delaine Ratliff, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Another suspect in the case, identified as Glendel Perry Madden III was arrested in Biloxi the day after the stabbing and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

According to police, a man was stabbed several times in the valet area of the casino on Friday, Nov. 10. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and police immediately started searching for a suspect.

Police said the suspect they were looking for was a white man with a buzzed haircut wearing a blue button-down shirt.

Later that day, Russ, 29, was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The day after the stabbing, Hines said police found Madden, 31, in the area of Main St. and Hwy. 90. Police said Madden was wearing the clothes Russ had been wearing during the stabbing, and the two exchanged clothes sometime after the attack. Madden was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Biloxi police reached out to the Harrison County Criminal Investigations Division for help in the case. That’s when investigators contacted the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

The task force found Russ and Ratliff in Louisville and arrested them without incident, Hines said. Police said Ratliff picked up Russ in Harrison County and drove with him to Louisville.

Russ and Ratliff are now behind bars awaiting extradition to Harrison County.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.