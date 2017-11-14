Salvation Army’s Center of Hope project moving forward

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope project is moving forward. This week, officials from the Salvation Army Territorial Command met with local Salvation Army representatives and local architects working to design the multimillion-dollar center to be built in Gulfport. The center would provide shelter, as well as life and job skills training to the homeless.

Salvation Army Area Commander Maj. Gary Sturdivant told WLOX News Now the organization hopes to finalize a deal to buy the Old Colonial Bakery property on Pass Rd. from the Warr family after the first of the year. Sturdivant said the final appraisal and a few other details are being finalized.

The Salvation Army has set a goal to have the 55,000-square-foot facility open in 2018, though a definite time line hasn’t been set.

Monday, Sturdivant posted a photo on Facebook showing Salvation Army leaders reviewing plans for the project.

“The Center of Hope is coming together!!! We are so thankful that this much needed ministry is happening on our MS Gulf Coast...The Lord is so good!!!”

The Center of Hope will be a transitional housing facility to provide the homeless with safe housing. The project will have approximately 200 beds.

The center will be much more than a shelter, it will provide homeless people with job training and services for individuals and families who have fallen on hard times.

The cost of the Center of Hope has been estimated at $5.8 million. The Salvation Army continues work to raise the funds.

The project has secured $1.3 million from Gov. Phil Bryant, who added the center to the list of projects to receive a portion of the restoration funds awarded the state from the 2010 BP oil spill.

