Gulfport councilwoman's daughter killed in TX crash

A Gulfport city councilwoman is mourning the loss of her daughter. In a Facebook post, Cara Pucheu said her daughter, Sydney, died in a car crash Monday in Texas.

Sydney, an Ole Miss graduate and member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, was working in the Dallas, TX area at a resort hotel. She was 23 years old.

The City of Gulfport issued a statement Tuesday asking for thoughts and prayers for the Pucheu family:

We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of Councilwoman Cara and Jacques Pucheu’s daughter, Sydney, who was involved in a fatal vehicle crash in Lindale, Texas yesterday afternoon. We ask that you keep their family in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.

Cara Pucheu’s Facebook post says Sydney’s dog, Baby Bella, was with her when the crash happened. The dog was also killed.

