Gulfport councilman urges more people to recycle

Gulfport residents are expressing confusion after the city-wide roll out of a new recycling plan.

It's been a little over a month since the new contract between Gulfport and Waste Pro started.

While many agree the service is running smoothly, there have been many complaints from residents. Much of the confusion stems from the recycling pickup schedule with Waste Pro, which calls for service every other week.

Gulfport City Council member R. Lee Flowers says the city has taken note of the public concern about the program.

"We're getting good service and I'm getting a lot of compliments over that, which is great, but there is a consistent issue that keeps popping up and people are trying to remember what week it is," Flowers said.

The garbage, recycling and trash service schedule can be found on the city's web page. Flowers is hoping more people start taking recycling seriously.

"If we can get more people to participate in recycling and increase the amount of recycling material that we're using, then there will be a need or demand for having more frequent service," said Flowers.

Gulfport resident Kevin Myers believes the current schedule works fine.

"I don't think for the amount of recyclables in this neighborhood there is a reason for it to be more often, because typically the recycle bins are full, but they are not overflowing," said Myers.

If you have any questions about your garbage, trash or recycling service you can call the city at 311. If you want to see your schedule for all three services including recycling click here: http://www.gulfport-ms.gov/garbage2017.shtml

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.