'Sweaters for Veterans' delivered to Biloxi VA

Bradford O'Keefe collected new or gently used sweaters and gloves for veterans living in the VA homes and hospitals to keep them warm this winter. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Showing our veterans how much we appreciate them isn't an act limited to Veterans Day.

"Operation: Sweaters for Veterans" is the perfect opportunity to show that spirit this holiday season.

Following a winter clothes collection effort by Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral homes and the Patriot Guard Riders, a big load of the clothes were unloaded at the Biloxi VA last Friday.

In November, Bradford O'Keefe collected new and gently used sweaters and gloves for veterans living in the VA homes and hospitals.

"We hope the community will join us in warming the hearts of some very special men and women that have given so much for our country and community. It truly is the least we can do for what they've done," Jeffrey O'Keefe said last month.

Sandie Schlett with Patriot Guard Riders recalled, "They've served our country so the community has come together to try and take care of this particular group. [The VA] is a good point where a lot of the veterans come to receive care, and there are homeless veterans in the area as well. So it's a good place to see those put to good use."

"Beyond the natural appreciation and responsibility we hold toward our veterans, our family has a special affinity toward our service men and women," O'Keefe said.

"We have been serving in the armed forces since we first came to this country in 1865 and currently employ nine veterans."

