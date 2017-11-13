Jackson County wants your help in developing a bicycle, pedestri - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County wants your help in developing a bicycle, pedestrian and trails master plan

(Photo Source: WLOX News) (Photo Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

More projects like the initiative to create a sidewalk along the beach in Pascagoula could soon be popping up all over Jackson County.

"It's a growing need all over the country," said county administrator Brian Fulton. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 13 there will be workshops at Sue Ellen Rec Center in Moss Point and Gautier City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

The final workshop will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the St. Martin Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Fulton is referencing the need for better accessibility for people who want to walk, bike or even paddle. 

"We see a lot more communities trying to promote healthy living, and also promote bicycles and pedestrian and just active living. It's a good health benefit," Fulton said. 

It's a benefit that the county and its four cities want to get in on.

Officials are currently in the process of creating a network of trails, both land and water, throughout the urbanized parts of the county. 

"Each city representative is part of a steering committee that helps us define what best suits their city," said Fulton.

The county is able to solicit community opinion with the help of federal funding. 

"We're gonna get a little over $100,000 study and a master plan for a little over $20,000 to the county," Fulton said. 

Fulton does want to warn that the money is only for the plan and not the construction of the ideas. 

"There's not dedicated funding for this project yet, but this plan would lay the foundation for the opportunity for some of the cities and the county to apply for grants for future projects," Fulton said. 

The master plan is scheduled to be finished at the end of 2018. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

