Charges against former Moss Point mayoral candidate dropped

Misdemeanor criminal charges against a candidate who ran for mayor of Moss Point earlier this year have been dismissed. Court documents show five charges against Timothy DuBose were dismissed Nov. 3.

WLOX News Now reported in April that DuBose was arrested during a traffic stop on Main St. The arrest happened while campaign season was in full swing.

After the arrest, Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said DuBose was pulled over for a minor traffic violation but then became hostile and refused to cooperate with deputies.

DuBose was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, open container violation, failure to provide proof of insurance, and improper equipment. DuBose bonded out shortly after he was booked into jail.

DuBose, who ran for office as an Independent, went on to lose the mayoral race with just 4 percent of the vote.

