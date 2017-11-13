Crooked Letter Brewery to resume production

The owner of Crooked Letter Brewery plans to resume production in January after a year-long hiatus.

The popular brewery's new location is on Rose Farm Drive in St. Martin.

Founder and CEO of Crooked Letter Brewery, Paul Blacksmith, says the hiatus was in the first step in reorganizing the business. The expansion is designed to reflect a new tap room law that will allow customers to enjoy Crooked Letter beers on site, according to Blacksmith.

“Even though our brands have been out of production for 10 months, our distributor tell me our brands have been top of mind for many people. We have a great following with a very supportive and loyal fan base,” Blacksmith said.

Since suspending production at the Ocean Springs location, many surprised customers reported the business permanently closed to Google.

Blacksmith mentioned a tedious process working with the internet search and mapping engine to get Crooked Letter back on the Google Maps.

Currently, Blacksmith and his team are busy moving equipment from the company’s original location on Government St. in Ocean Springs.

State and federal permits have been updated for the new location, which will also offer a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining.

Crooked Letter Brewery opened in 2012 and produced 3,000 barrels per year. The company makes seven varieties of beer, including four flagship brand made year round and three seasonal brands.

