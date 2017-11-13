Harrison Co. awards $2.9M contract to restore beaches

More than 200,000 cubic yards of sand will be needed to replace parts of the beach affected by erosion. (Photo source: WLOX)

A contract to replenish eight sections of beach in Harrison County has been awarded to Matthews Marine Incorporated in Gulfport.

That's according to the county attorney, who says the contractor will charge nearly $2.9 million to repair the beach. Supervisors originally estimated the project would cost about $3.5 million.

That work is set to start in December, with the goal to be completed in four months so birds and turtles won’t be disturbed. More than 200,000 cubic yards of sand will be needed to replace parts of the beach affected by erosion.

The work will focus on areas around the harbors in all four beachfront cities. Those sections being spruced up are where the shoreline is getting a bit too close to the seawall.

