MDEQ to reveal $80 million in restoration projects for state

Nineteen new restoration projects totaling $80 million are set to be announced at the Mississippi Restoration Summit on November 14 in Biloxi.

The public is invited to attended the summit hosted by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). It is being held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Programming will also include the 2017 annual public meeting of the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group (MS TIG). Registration is not required, according to MDEQ.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current restoration projects throughout Mississippi, including the announcement of 19 new projects totaling $80 million.

The schedule for the day includes:

•Open House – 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Learn about current and planned restoration activities. Information on new and current projects will be available as well as representatives from various local, state, and federal organizations.

•Summit Kick-Off – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. -- Hear from MDEQ leadership about current restoration projects in Mississippi and the announcement of new projects for 2017.

•Stakeholder Conversations – 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -- Participate in discussions to inform future project planning.

In addition, MDEQ is also offering two educational breakout sessions: Restoration Finance and Restoration through Resource Management. Participation in both educational breakout sessions is open to the public. These sessions also offer an opportunity to earn professional continuing education credits.

Registration is required for the educational breakout sessions at www.restore.ms.

•Restoration Finance (Breakout Session 1) -- This session will provide information for financial professionals, contractors, and the general public about regulations and standards that govern the funding of restoration projects.

?2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Procurement Standards (2 CFR 200) and Contracting Workshop.

?3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Waste, Fraud, Abuse*

•Restoration Through Resource Management (Breakout Session 2) -- Information about how Mississippi is achieving restoration within a variety of resources.

?3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Topics include Water Quality, Land Conservation, Beneficial Use/Marsh Restoration, and Oysters.

For questions about the 2017 Mississippi Restoration Summit, please email info@restore.ms or access http://www.restore.ms/2017-restoration-summit.

