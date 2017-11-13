Gas prices on the rise as holidays near

As the holidays approach, we're starting to see a rise in gas prices across the coast. In just over three months, we've seen gas prices go from $2.08 a gallon to more than $2.50 a gallon, then back down to about $2.25.

Now, it's falling again, but probably not for long. We checked gas prices on our WLOX News Now mobile app, and according to gas-buddy.com, we have gas here on the coast as low as $2.09 a gallon.

We are significantly lower than the national average, which is staying at around $2.58 per gallon.

To find the lowest gas prices near you, download the WLOX News Now app, where you can find all of this information right at your fingertips.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.