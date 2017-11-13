School board rejects bids for Gulfport School District properties

The old East Ward Elementary site on Thornton Ave. will be reappraised, according to Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East. (Photo source: WLOX)

A historic property in Gulfport is no longer on the market.

The old East Ward Elementary site on Thornton Ave. will be reappraised. That's according to Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East.

East said the property did receive one bid, but the school board decided to reject that bid. Instead, they will hold off until the property can be reappraised, which most likely won't happen until early next year.

Then, East says, the school board can review a new analysis of the acreage near downtown Gulfport.

East said the school board also rejected bids to sell the old 28th Street Elementary School building. However, the board wants new bids submitted to eventually sell that property.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.