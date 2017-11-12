Toys for Tots in need of donations

Toys for Tots collection boxes were distributed over a month ago, but many of them remain empty.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Toys for Tots collection boxes were distributed across the Coast more than a month ago, but many remain empty.

Flores, who heads the Toys for Tots campaign in Harrison, Stone, and Hancock counties, says the organization distributes boxes a couple months in advance each year.

“We're trying to be proactive, but we just haven't seen the toys like we did last year,” said Flores.

The earlier people donate, the sooner they can get a count on whether or not there will be a shortfall. So, how can you help? Find a drop-off site. There are dozens in each Coast city. Bring a brand new unwrapped toy that cost less than $30," she said.

Those eligible to be on the receiving end must sign up soon.

“If you receive any kind of state or government assistance, you automatically qualify and those are one of the items that's listed on the site, to bring proof of that,” said Flores.

The goal is for each child in a household under the age of 12 to receive a couple of toys. However, organizers can't do that without help from the community.

“We're working really hard to give every child out there a Christmas, and we appreciate all efforts that everybody gives into the foundation,” said Flores.

