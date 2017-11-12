Police: Gunshot hits Biloxi home

A Biloxi resident is on edge after a bullet hit a home.

Sometime after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, someone fired gunshots in a neighborhood on Ahern Street, off of Howard Avenue. At least one of those bullets hit a home.

The victim says the bullet went through the wall just 5-feet from where she was sitting. On Facebook, she wrote that she hid in the bathroom until police arrived.

Police confirm they did respond to a shots fired call, but do not yet have anyone in custody.

