Ocean Springs company in need of Santas for Seniors

Adopt a senior for the holidays. That's the idea behind Home Instead Senior Care's "Be a Santa for a Senior" campaign. In its 13th year, the effort is a joint campaign between Ocean Springs-based Home Instead, CVS Pharmacy, and a number of non-profits.

Home Instead Senior Care Consultant Jessica Scott says it's as easy as walking into a participating CVS and picking out a name.

"The stores have donated a space for us to come in and set up the tree," said Scott. "And then we also partner with various non-profit organizations as well as hospice companies and home health companies as well. And that's where we get our names from."

For Home Instead, it's all about getting seniors the things they need.

"There was a need that we saw that was being unmet with seniors that were just simply missing out on Christmas," said Scott.

The wish list contains lots of everyday items that seniors may be going without.

"Many of the items that you'll find on the wish list are things like toiletry items, slippers, warm and cozy lap blankets, puzzles," she said.

After you select an ornament from the tree and purchase the gifts, all you have to do is return them to the CVS where you selected an ornament, and give it to an employee with the ornament attached. Scott says the gifts should not be wrapped.

"We have a wrap night that we meet with all of our partners and we wrap all of the gifts so that they can go back and make sure they deliver them to the seniors in time for the holidays," she said.

The deadline to purchase and return the gifts to CVS is Dec. 4.

If you'd like to take part in the Be a Santa for a Senior campaign, just go to one of the following CVS Pharmacy locations:

2109 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS

1422 E. Pass Road, Gulfport, MS

11022 Hwy. 49, Gulfport, MS

3657 Market Street, Pascagoula, MS

12024 Lamey Bridge Road, D'Iberville, MS

