First Baptist Church wants to find homes for local foster children

The sermon at the First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis Sunday was about welcoming, and loving strangers with open arms.

The names of some of those strangers were hand painted on bright blue hearts and displayed on the church's front lawn. Each one, a child looking for a home.

The church has spent weeks preparing for the event.

"It's refreshing knowing we have church members who care. There are many children today wondering here on the Gulf Coast [if] anyone cares," said Brett Frazier, pastor of the First Baptist Church. "That the Lord is saying through his people through his bride is that he does care and he does have a plan for their life, and that's what we want to be about."

The pastor says people of all religions are called to love and care for orphaned children in whatever way possible. Some of his members have even adopted and fostered over the years themselves.

Mindy Dobson is a FBC Member and who has adopted two children and fostered many more.

"We've met lots of loving children, lots of children in our community that are right here in our back door, and they've been a great asset to our family, and a lot of those kids have been like extended family members that we still keep in contact with," said Dobson.

Hancock County has one of the highest numbers of foster children in the state. Dobson says for anyone who may be on the fence about adoption or fostering, that it's not as scary as it seems.

"It can bring a lot of joy to your family and it changes your family in a lot of positive ways," said Dobson.

The church also hosts a monthly support group for foster families living in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.