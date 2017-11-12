Supporters celebrate Moss Point native's congressional run

The Moss Point native currently represents District 110, and will be able to keep his seat while running for federal office. (Photo source: WLOX)

Supporters are turning the announcement of Jeramey Anderson's campaign to become U.S. representative for the 4th congressional district into a celebration.

The Moss Point native currently represents District 110, and will be able to keep his seat while running for federal office. The Democratic candidate says he's running for higher office to tackle problems like poor schools, economic hardships, and government transparency.

"It's all about getting folks involved, it's all about being accountable to the folks you represent. That's always been my motto, even in the state legislature, making sure folks understand what the mission is, what the goal is, and that everyone is working toward that goal," said Anderson."

He believes politicians aren't doing enough to work together to solve the serious problems Mississippians face.

"In today's society, even in the state legislature, partisanship has completely halted the progress for our country, for our state. My vision for this country, for this state, is where we're all working together, "Anderson added. "I know that it's a dream but it's our job as public servants to make that dream a reality."

When Anderson was elected in 2013 at the age of 21, he became the youngest member ever elected to the Mississippi Legislature, and the youngest African American elected to a legislature in United States history.

At the age of 16, Anderson founded Foundation for a Brighter America, a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring young boys ages 11-18. Currently, he serves as the program's executive director.

The office Anderson hopes to claim is currently held by Republican Congressman Steve Palazzo, who is preparing to seek another term.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.