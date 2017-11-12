St. Vincent de Paul home giveaway tickets on sale

Time is winding down to participate in the St. Vincent de Paul home giveaway.

Built by volunteers, the brand new home is nearly 2,100 square-feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"It's to benefit all of the St Vincent de Paul charities across the Coast," said volunteer Bruce Marie.

In total, it is made up of 14 charities that lend a hand in South Mississippi.

"Those organizations do charitable work such as providing free prescriptions medication, Christmas toys for children, food pantries, help with utility bills, and much more," Marie said.

The elevated home is located at 15021 Dismuke Dr. in Jackson county and has an elevator. And, there are plenty of perks - like a remote control fire place, stainless steal appliances, and granite counter tops.

It's the first home give away benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and tickets are $100 each.

"It all started with the builder, Alexander. He was having some hard times back when the economy went down in 08," said Marie.

The devote Catholic made a promise to God - if he made it through those tough times, he'd do something big. Groundbreaking was in the summer, and now the house is nearing completion.

"Everybody is working hard to sell those tickets to be able to take the proceeds to put them back in the community," Marie added.

Tours and ticket purchases are Monday through Friday until Nov. 24.

The house is valued at $250,000 and the winner will not be taxed on the grand prize. The organization must sell 2,500 tickets in order to hold the drawing on Nov. 24. If they don't reach that number, the winner will receive a consolation prize of $100,000.

