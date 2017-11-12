Vintage motorcycle show in Biloxi postponed

The Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's 3rd Annual Mobile Bay Vintage Motorcycle Show scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 12 has been postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The show is now set to run on Sunday, Nov. 19. The postponing was announced in a post on the museum's Facebook page.

The annual event is being held by the Mobile Bay Vintage Motorcycle Club, and sponsored by French & Sons Motorcycles.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.