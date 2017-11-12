Man hospitalized after rollover accident on Hwy. 53

A man was sent to the hospital after his truck rolled over on Highway 53 east of Old Highway 49 in Harrison County.

The accident was reported to Mississippi Highway Patrol around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The pickup truck veered off the side of the highway and rolled over at least once before help arrived.

Officials used special equipment to open the truck and let the driver out.

Paramedics have since transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

