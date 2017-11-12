Family pleads, 'stop the violence' after Moss Point shooting

Moss Point police are still searching for the suspect of a shooting that took place last Thursday.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick St. and Hwy. 63.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said it’s believed Brandon Kivontae Brown, of Moss Point, was driving the car where shots were fired from at Donovan Kelly, 21, and a 17 year old boy who was taken to Singing River Hospital.

Hutchins said Kelly and the teen had been on bicycles at a nearby store when Brown’s car drove up. Investigators believe Kelly and the teen walked up to the car, and after a few seconds, a person who was inside the car reportedly revealed a gun and started shooting.

"I just want the guys who know who did this, please come forward," plead Donovan Kelly's mother through tears. "I just wanna know from the guys that shot him, what did my son do to make you want to take his life?"

The bullet pierced Kelly's side damaging his colon and kidney. It's now launched in his spine - and doctors say they cant remove it.

Kelly is hospitalized in Mobile, AL where Hutchins said he is in serious but stable condition after having surgery Friday.The 17-year-old was shot in the arm and was taken to Singing River Hospital.

"I had to go to mobile every day to see my son, he's hurting and paralyzed. The doctor said he'll never walk again, no parent ever wants to hear those words," said Kelly's mother.

"All I know is we cant take it over here in Moss Point," said Kelly's grandmother in a Facebook live video. She took to social media to beg the people of Moss Point to stop the cycle of violence.

She stated, "Y'all don't understand what these guns have done, just putting these parents through pain."

The Kelly family says despite their grief, they've forgiven the people who did this and hope justice can soon be served.

