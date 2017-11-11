Ocean Springs man charged with DWI after fatal crash

An Ocean Springs man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following fatal a crash in Jefferson Davis Parish Saturday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Police, a man driving a 1975 Oldsmobile did not yield the right-of-way while driving into the right lane of eastbound I-10, two miles west of LA 26. As a result, 38-year-old Barney James Oakley rear-ended the vehicle with his 2003 GMC Yukon.

The Oldsmobile left the road and caught on fire. The driver and two passengers were able to escape.

Oakley's SUV rolled over and his passenger - 45-year-old Carl J. Melitos of Pearland, Texas was partially ejected. Melitos, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakley was seen tossing a bag from the vehicle. It was later determined that the bag contained 1 pound of methamphetamine. After the drugs were recovered, he was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine), and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Oakley was taken to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.