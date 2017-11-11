Pet Supply drive honors late Sophia Myers

They collected enough donations to fill a UHaul van, but that was just the supplies dropped off at Quake's. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Nearly a dozen pets now have a new home thanks to a huge supply drive for the Jackson County Animal Shelter. The fundraiser was in honor of what would have been Sophia Myers' eighth birthday this Monday.

Sophia died from a rare brain tumor less than a month ago. She loved animals and had two dogs herself. That's why her parents, Angel and Josh Myers, teamed up with the animal shelter to honor her life.

“I got to meet Sophia. So, I feel like she's here today, and I look forward to doing this yearly. That's what we want to do to keep her spirit alive in everybody's hearts and minds,” said Maridee Mallette, who is with the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

They collected enough donations to fill a U-Haul van, but that was just the supplies dropped off at Quake's. There were several other donation drop-off locations.

The supply drive and adoption day were held at Quake's in Ocean Springs.

