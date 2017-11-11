Women and girls to discuss policy at 'Operation Pink House'

Although the number of women serving in state legislatures has more than quintupled since 1971, the numbers are still low.

In 2017, only 25 percent of women are state legislators. In Mississippi,14.9 percent represent the entire state. With mostly men making the decisions that impact women, Coast organizations are coming together to empower future leaders.

On Oct. 19, The Pink Lotus Project - in partnership with the East Biloxi Community Collaborative and the Upsilon Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - is hosting 'Operation Pink House'. The community panel event will offer a candid discussion about various policies that affect women and girls.

"We are excited about the return of 'Operation Pink House'. It is not only important for girls to understand how decisions about policy will affect them, but it is also crucial to empower them to pull up a seat at the table," said Jocelyn Lane, founder of The Pink Lotus Project.

The panel will take place on Nov. 19 at the Frank Gruich Community Center, located at 591 Howard Ave. in Biloxi, at 3 p.m. Additionally, there will also be a voter registration drive.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.