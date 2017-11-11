Friday Night Football Showdown: Playoff Recap

After Gulfport dropped a 21-14 overtime decision to Meridian, Admirals head coach Eddie Pierce announced

that he was going to officially retire from coaching on December 29.

He said it was time after serving 35 and 1/2 years in the coaching profession. He coached Gulfport for 5 and 1/2 years and compiled a 38 and 22 record with 3 Region 4-6A titles.

Gulfport tied the game at 7 on a 25 yard touchdown pass from T.Q. Newsome to Derick Hall.

Late in the first half, Meridian quarterback Tevarius Adams hooked up with Jaquaris Dean on a 30-yard touchdown strike to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead and would win it in overtime.

Hancock shocked Brandon with a 30-27 victory. Quarterback Caleb Garcia and wide receiver Brooks Rayburn hooked up on a pair of touchdown passes in the win, the last one with 50 seconds left in the game. Hancock, is now 10 and 2 under first-year head coach Neil Lollar. The Hawks travel to Pearl next Friday in a second-round Class 6A playoff game.

The Pearl Pirates cruised past St. Martin 55-14 and D'Iberville was eliminated by Petal 42 to 28.

Class 5A Laurel knocked out the home standing Maroon Tide 42-35. Picayune running back Shaun Anderson scored a couple touchdowns, but in the end, the Golden Tornadoes would prevail to eliminate the Maroon Tide in back-to-back seasons. In 2016 Laurel beat Picayune to claim the Class 5A South State title.

Stone came through with a big road win. Coach John Feaster led his Tomcats past West Jones 24-14 to advance to the second-round. Stone will battle unbeaten Hattiesburg next Friday in Perkinston.

Class 4A Poplarville and East Central remain on a collision course. If they keep winning the two unbeaten teams would clash in the South State Championship game.

On Friday Poplarville used a number of running backs to defeat St. Stanislaus 42-31. Peytan Graham scored on a 50-yard touchdown when Rockachaws quarterback Jake Greer had the ball stripped and Graham scooped up the loose football and went the distance. The Hornets will travel to Purvis next Friday.

East Central continued wining big. The Hornets crushed West Lauderdale 52 to 6. Senior running back Tony Brown had another big night for the Hornets. They did it with an explosive offense and solid defense...Avery White with the pick six for East Central who will travel to South Pike next week.

Resurrection took care of business in the Class 1A playoffs. The Eagles dominated French Camp on the road with an impressive 34-7 win. Resurrection will have a home game at Gautier High Friday night, hosting Lumberton.

