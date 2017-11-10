Vancleave family of 6 homeless after fire burns home

Their little girl asking her dad what happened. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The fire so intense it melted the siding on the house. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The family of six says they are thankful to be alive. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One Vancleave family is without a home following a fire Friday morning.

"It is my worst nightmare. I didn't think something like this would ever happen, but it did," said Marisa's husband Henry Griffith.

Marisa said she and their youngest child left in the morning to meet Henry for breakfast. She said they were only gone for an hour when they got a call from firefighters.

"We went and had breakfast and my kids just got on the school bus. I got a call from a 762 number and they said my house was on fire. It was freaking me out. I didn't know what to think. I was praying they had the wrong address," Marisa recalled.

She and her husband rushed home to see the whole place charred.

"I couldn't believe it. I told my wife, it's impossible," said Griffith.

"When my mom brought me home, she told me that our house was on fire. When I got home I started sadly crying because I lost everything," said their daughter Mariah Brown.

According to the fire marshal, the fire began in the furnace. Her husband says he was the one who turned on the heater the night before and everything seemed to be in good working order.

"It was really hard to go through what I had to go through today. If anyone is seeing this right now that has a burnt house or is homeless, just be thankful for what you got right now. It's better than nothing," said Brown.

Now the family is trying to take it one step at a time in order to get their lives back together.

The Red Cross is assisting them with a temporary hotel stay. If you're interested in learning how to help the Griffith's you can call Chrissy, who is a family friend at 228-218-6504.

For Griffith, who is disabled and his wife, who is a college student they are working with little funds. They say any help would be greatly appreciated.

