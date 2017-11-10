1 in custody in connection with Hard Rock stabbing, 1 on the run

Hallis Wayne Russ Jr. is the suspect in a stabbing incident at the Hard Rock Casino (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department)

One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon stabbing at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.

Police say a man was stabbed several times in the valet area of the casino around 3:30 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told WLOX News Now he walked outside and saw blood in the area between the casino and the parking garage. According to the witness, a 5-foot-10-inch man with a buzzed haircut ran away from the scene.

The suspect was later identified as Hallis Wayne Russ, Jr. and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Hallis was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, and is considered armed and dangerous.

On Saturday, police found 31-year-old Glendel Perry Madden III near Main St. and Beach Boulevard. Police found that he had changed clothes with Russ shortly after the incident. Madden was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond.

Hallis remains on the run.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.