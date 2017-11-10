Car hits, kills Biloxi woman walking on Hwy. 49 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car hits, kills Biloxi woman walking on Hwy. 49

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi woman died early Friday morning while walking on Hwy. 49.  Harrison County's coroner says a car hit 50-year-old Mary Swaw around 4:15 a.m. 

He tells us Swaw was walking on Hwy. 49 near Hwy. 53 Saucier when she got hit by a 2015 Hyundai traveling south. The woman died at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is heading up this investigation to determine why a car clipped and killed the Biloxi woman.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly