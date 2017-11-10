Police name person of interest in Moss Point shooting

Moss Point police have identified a person of interest they want to question about Thursday night’s shooting that left two people hospitalized.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said it’s believed Brandon Kivontae Brown, of Moss Point, was driving the car where shots were fired from at Donovan Kelly, 21, and a 17 year old boy who was taken to Singing River Hospital.

Hutchins said Brown, 20, is not believed to have fired the shots, but investigators want to talk with him. According to the chief, it’s still not clear how many shooters were involved.

Kelly is hospitalized in Mobile, AL where Hutchins said he is in serious but stable condition after having surgery Friday. Investigators have talked with Kelly “but he’s heavily medicated,” Hutchins said. “He doesn’t have an idea of who shot him.”

The 17-year-old was shot in the arm and was taken to Singing River Hospital.

“We are not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the City of Moss Point. We are going to investigate until we put somebody in jail for this,” Hutchins told WLOX News Now on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick St. and Hwy. 63. So far, no arrests have been made, and there’s no clear motive, though the chief said the shooting is not gang related.

Hutchins said Kelly and the teen had been on bicycles at a nearby store when Brown’s car drove up. Investigators believe Kelly and the teen walked up to the car, and after a few seconds, an individual inside the car reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kelly sitting in front of a business near Frederick St. with a gunshot wound to the side. A short time later, officers found the 17-year-old at the corner of Cypress and Frederick St. with a gunshot wound to the arm. The teen has been treated and released.

Along with Moss Point detectives, the South Mississippi Metro Task Force is assisting in the investigation. At this time, Hutchins said the task force involvement does not indicate a drug connection in the case. Hutchins said he is enlisting as much manpower as possible to find the shooter.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.