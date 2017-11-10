Police name person of interest in Moss Point shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday night in a Bay St. Louis park, say authorities. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.More >>
A Kiln man will was sentenced to 24 years for stealing from a Boy Scouts campsite.More >>
Mississippi coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Thursday for the role he played in a scheme to defraud TRICARE.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a high school counselor from Stone County as a homicide.More >>
Chuck Mordecai Cumberland, 31, of Waveland was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Four people have been injured by wildlife at the national park in just over a month.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry, 47, is the fourteenth defendant to be indicted in connection withMore >>
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a baby who was left in a vehicle in Greenville.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
