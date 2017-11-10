Vancleave's Lina May made the right move by choosing Cross Country over Soccer

Vancleave standout Lina May began her athletic career playing soccer. Six years ago she was encouraged to participate in cross country. She decided to give up soccer and devote her full-time to cross country and track.

The Vancleave senior was steered in the right direction. May captured the 2015-2016 and 2017 Class 4A Cross Country State titles.

She's the defending Class 4A State Champion in both the 1600 and 3200 meters and has held the Mississippi State Record in the mile since 2013.

A number of colleges pursued her talents and offered a scholarship. But one school stood out...Southern Miss.

May said, "They have a great coach. The campus is wonderful and the girls on the team, it's like, hanging out with your best friends."

May has an impressive resume which includes 40 first-place titles in high school Cross Country and track. Once she hits the track at Southern Miss, Lina says she may participate in other events.

"I might do long distances like a 10K or 5K on the track, "said May. "In the 1600 my best time is a 5:18 and in the 3200 my best time is 11:41.

Before she heads to Hattiesburg next year, Lina May will add to her track accomplishments during her senior season at Vancleave High School.

