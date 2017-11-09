Enrique Whaley is a difference maker for the Stone Tomcats since moving to quarterback

Ten local teams remain in the hunt for a state championship title. The 7 and 3 Stone Tomcats, the No. 3 seed in the highly competitive Region 4-5A ranks, travel to 8 and 3 West Jones, in a first-round playoff game at 7:00 p.m.

A few weeks ago Stone head coach John Feaster made a change at quarterback, inserting standout defensive back Enrique Whaley behind center. The move proved beneficial.

Whaley is a gifted athlete who has exceptional quickness, able to explode through the running lanes capable of going the distance. Whaley is a game changer.

Coach Feaster said, "For two years now he said coach let me play quarterback. I had no idea he could throw a ball. He's an exceptional athlete and I think that was the best move for our team. It struck a fire underneath us as a team."

Whaley was a basketball player before Coach Feaster encouraged him to come out for football three years ago.

" If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be playing football right now, "said Whaley. "It's all because of him. I thank God for him."

On Friday, besides Whaley, the Tomcats will unleash running back Trey Arrington, a 205 pound junior, who has 522 yards rushing and leads the team with 101 tackles from his linebacker post.

Arrington said, "Coach said we can do anything as long as we put our mind to it. Come out, work hard and get the W we can do anything."

If Stone can defeat West Jones, the Tomcats would face the South Jones-Hattiesburg survivor on November 11.

